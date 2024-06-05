Porn Sites Battle to Hire Edmonton Oilers Fan who Flashed Jumbotron

One Edmonton Oilers fan has more to celebrate than just her team in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1990.

Porn sites are competing to earn the services of a still-unidentified fan who flashed the jumbotron at Rogers Place, the Oilers’ home arena, during the Western Conference Finals.

It happened during a game in the Oilers’ series against the Dallas Stars, when the camera caught her cheering in the crowd. She then lifted her Oilers jersey and shook from side to side while a fan a couple seats away from her began recording on her phone. Most other fans in the area seemed unbothered by the sudden reveal, reveling in playoff hockey instead.

After a few seconds, the fan dropped her shirt and looked directly at the camera, bursting into laughter. The moment soon went viral when user Gerry39464526 posted it on X.

A spokesperson for PornDudeCasting, an adult site that draws 61 million viewers a month, according to TMZ, told the outlet that the woman’s boobs “were made for porn” and the site would like to offer her a role on their set.

But PornDudeCasting has some competition.

Porn site CamSoda told TMZ it was offering the woman $100,000 to “show off her chest just as she did the other night” on their streams. OnlyFans has also encouraged her to create an account.

If social media is any indication, the mystery fan already has a decent following. Hockey and non-hockey fans alike jumped into the comments via X to show their support. One commented on the video, “The only good thing we have seen in an Oilers jersey.”

“I’m suddenly an Oilers fan,” wrote another.

Observant fans also noticed that while the video was racking up the “likes,” it had almost as many bookmarks so that post could be revisited.

This Oilers supporter is far from the first to shock sports fans with a NSFW moment. Most notably, Jake Paul’s ex Julia Rose and friend Lauren Summer flashed the cameras during the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The stunt earned the two a ban from Nationals Park, but that didn’t stop Rose from doing the same thing outside the ballpark, promoting her magazine, SHAGMAG, and encouraging donations to breast cancer research.

The Oilers’ next home game will be on June 13 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. If the fan still hasn’t been found by then, all eyes will be on the jumbotron for a potential encore performance.