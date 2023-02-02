They do, again! Portia de Rossi put together a star-studded vow renewal ceremony for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres — without the former talk show host’s knowledge.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum, 65, shared via Instagram on Thursday, February 2. “Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

The impromptu ceremony took place during de Rossi’s birthday party on Tuesday, January 31. Country music star Brandi Carlile performed in the couple’s dining room with an acoustic guitar. The Ally McBeal actress, 50, walked out in her gown from the couple’s August 2008 wedding ceremony as “The Joke” musician serenaded the guests in attendance.

The Australia native emerged from the crowd and revealed her dress to a shocked DeGeneres. As de Rossi handed her partner a bouquet of white flowers, she took her hand and led her to the front of the room. The pair’s close friend Kris Jenner emerged in front of the duo to officiate their vow renewals.

“These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions,” the Kardashians star, 67, read aloud in a clip shared on DeGeneres’ YouTube page. “These two are couple goals who continue to grow and amaze me with how cute they are together.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot 15 years ago after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. The two started dating in 2004. After meeting the comedian, the Scandal actress gained the confidence she needed to publicly come out as gay.

“Just being a couple — being able to walk down a red carpet holding her hand, that’s exciting for me,” the model told the Advocate in 2005. “I respect her so much. She was so courageous and so loud in ’97, and now she is doing something that is more subliminal. She’s changing the world, she really is, and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

The twosome have been open and honest about their love for one another throughout the course of their relationship. In 2017, the Finding Nemo star gushed about her relationship with her wife to Good Housekeeping.

“Portia understands me completely. In our vows, she recited a quote — ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that’s everything. What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am,” DeGeneres recalled. “She supports me and makes me happy.”