Portia de Rossi showed her support for wife Ellen DeGeneres amid multiple accusations of mistreatment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“To all our fans….we see you,” the Arrested Development alum, 47, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 3, alongside a photo that read, “I Stand by Ellen” across a blue background. “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”

De Rossi’s post comes one week after WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation following a BuzzFeed News report in which 10 former Ellen employees and one current staffer claimed that they experienced racism, fear and intimidation at the daytime talk show. DeGeneres, 62, later addressed the allegations in a lengthy apology to her staff.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” the Finding Dory star wrote in a letter to her employees, later obtained by Us Weekly, on July 31. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

DeGeneres noted that her position as host didn’t allow her to “stay on top of everything” that happened behind the scenes and that she instead “relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.”

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop,” she added. “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

As she concluded, DeGeneres pledged to do her part in “continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow.”

Days after apologizing to her staffers, an insider told Us that the comedian “wants out of the show” in the wake of the media frenzy.

“She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” the source added. “She knows she can be tough at times, but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

In addition to making allegations about the Emmy winner, multiple former staffers have spoken out against her executive producers. Several of them have been accused of sexual misconduct and inciting fear in the workplace, which they’ve denied.