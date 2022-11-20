Power Rangers alum Jason David Frank is dead at age 49.

Frank’s rep, Justine Hunt, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing to TMZ on Sunday, November 20. “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” she told the outlet. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Frank’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

His talent agent, Brian Butler-Au, shared a tribute on Sunday as well. “Very sad to hear about my friend and client Jason David Frank’s passing,” Butler-Au wrote via Instagram. “Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy in the Power Rangers. He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in. If anyone you know may be depressed please check on them.”

The Texas native is best known for his role in the Power Rangers franchise, starting with the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show. Though he was only meant to appear in 14 episodes initially, Frank starred in 124 episodes from 1993 to 1996 as Tommy Oliver, who was the Green Ranger before becoming the White Ranger.

He transitioned to Power Rangers Zeo in 1996, where he played Tommy for 50 episodes, and the following year was on Power Rangers Turbo for 19 episodes. During his initial tenure, Frank also appeared in the theatrical films, 1995’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

The star returned the 10-year anniversary special “Forever Red” on Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002. Then, he made a comeback as Dr. Tommy Oliver on Power Rangers Dino Thunder in 2004.

After a decade-long absence, Frank returned for an episode of Power Rangers Super Megaforce in 2014 and then appeared in 2018’s Power Rangers Hyperforce and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.

He made a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers movie alongside Amy Jo Johnson (who played Kimberly, the Pink Ranger) as an unnamed onlooker.

Outside of the beloved action franchise, Frank was a skilled mixed martial artist, with experience in karate, taekwondo, judo, jiu-jitsu and muay thai.

Frank is survived by four children. He and Shawna Frank were married from 1994 to 2001 and shared two sons, Hunter and Jacob, and a daughter, Skye. He and Tammie Frank married in 2003 and shared a daughter, Jenna.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.