Pamela Bradshaw brought Ryan Seacrest along for her wild ride after winning the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Drawing on New Year’s Eve.

Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Bradshaw won $1 million during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest celebration. “Congratulations, you’re a millionaire!” Seacrest, 49, revealed on Monday, January 1, which caused Bradshaw to collapse on stage.

The Clinton, North Carolina, resident popped back up quickly and proceeded to kiss Seacrest. The host was taken aback during the chaotic celebration, but Bradshaw was unfazed. She continued to jump up and down and hugged her daughter, Joanna Hinson, who was also on stage. “Oh, my God!” Bradshaw screamed.

“Pamela … North Carolina … first time here in New York City, and you’re walking away in the new year a millionaire,” a flustered Seacrest said as confetti fell from the sky. “Powerball first millionaire of the year. Can you speak any sentences of excitement?”

Bradshaw gushed over the experience, replying, “I thank God. I’m so blessed.” Seacrest smiled, saying, “I’m so happy for you.”

The viral moment caused a stir online, with one social media user writing via X, “Lmaooo OK but honestly this would probably also be me if I won a million dollars out of nowhere #powerballrockineve #rockineve.”

Another viewer noted how intense Bradshaw’s reaction was, teasing, “Damn. That lady almost killed Seacrest. Lol.” A third fan replied, “This #PowerBallRockinEve winner tackling Ryan Seacrest was worth staying up for.”

“A lady won a million dollars, passed out, and made out with Ryan Seacrest on TV … what a night! 😆,” a separate user wrote via X.

With her win, Bradshaw became the second New Year’s Eve Powerball recipient in a row to hail from North Carolina. She was one of five individuals who was flown to New York City on a VIP trip in hopes of winning the prize money on TV.

“I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in,” Bradshaw said when asked what she wants to do with the money. “I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms.”