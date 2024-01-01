Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen were on fire during their annual CNN New Year’s Eve Live special — but they couldn’t keep their cool when John Mayer surprised them with a call.

“This doesn’t look sanitary, John,” Cohen, 55, said during the Sunday, December 31, broadcast as Mayer, 46, phoned in from a cat café in Tokyo. “John, there’s cats everywhere,” Cooper, 56, exclaimed before bursting into uncontrollable laughter.

Mayer was unfazed by his friends’ reactions, saying, “I believe it passes all health codes. I think it’s just fine.”

Cooper continued to giggle as he watched the musician surrounded by felines. “There are cats. Yeah. This is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats. It’s a cat bar,” Mayer quipped. “I don’t know how much more clear I can be about this objective of this place.”

