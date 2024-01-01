Your account
Anderson Cooper Can’t Stop Laughing at John Mayer’s Cat Cafe Party on CNN: NYE Moments You Missed

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen were on fire during their annual CNN New Year’s Eve Live special — but they couldn’t keep their cool when John Mayer surprised them with a call.

“This doesn’t look sanitary, John,” Cohen, 55, said during the Sunday, December 31, broadcast as Mayer, 46, phoned in from a cat café in Tokyo. “John, there’s cats everywhere,” Cooper, 56, exclaimed before bursting into uncontrollable laughter.

Mayer was unfazed by his friends’ reactions, saying, “I believe it passes all health codes. I think it’s just fine.”

Cooper continued to giggle as he watched the musician surrounded by felines. “There are cats. Yeah. This is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats. It’s a cat bar,” Mayer quipped. “I don’t know how much more clear I can be about this objective of this place.”

Scroll down to relive some of the best moments you might’ve missed from Cooper and Cohen’s 2024 NYE celebration:

