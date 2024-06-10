Power star Michael Rainey Jr. is speaking out after he was seemingly groped during a livestream event over the weekend.

“At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online,” Rainey, 23, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10. “I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed.”

In a clip from the Sunday, June 9, episode of “The Tylil Show,” the actor can be seen making an uncomfortable facial expression when approached and seemingly inappropriately touched by an individual.

“The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status,” Rainey continued in his statement. “We’re all human and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

Related: Celebrities’ Biggest Social Media Fails Oops! Typos, nipples — the internet has seen it all! Click through to relive celebs’ biggest social media fails, from Scott Disick to Kim Kardashian and more

Hours before Rainey spoke out, the show’s host, Tylil James, apologized for the “unacceptable” moment and alleged a family member was responsible for the incident.

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night, I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place,” James, 24, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Monday. “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions.”

While it’s unclear whether Rainey will be taking any additional action, James said he can “completely respect whatever direction” his guest wants to go in the situation.

“After watching the clip, I was completely taken back by what she done,” James continued. “I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault.”

During the livestream, James appeared to address the situation after he received texts from viewers. He also confirmed that Rainey “got up and left” soon after the “energy shifted.”

Related: Sharing Their Stories: Stars Who Survived Abuse As Rihanna recovers from being hit by Chris Brown, see photos of other stars who have moved on from abusive relationships

While James said he’s “around celebrities all day,” his sister hasn’t had the same experience.

“She never seen somebody that caliber so she start … ,” he said before not finishing the sentence. “You see what I’m saying? And that’s my sister so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’mma just check her.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).