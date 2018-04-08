At last! After weeks of pregnancy rumors, Cardi B announced during her Saturday Night Live appearance that she is expecting her first child — and she was elated to finally share the news.

“I’m finally free!” the 25-year-old rapper said excitedly with raised hands as she walked off the stage to friends applauding her after her performance on Saturday, April 7. The moment was captured in a video posted to Brooklyn Johnny’s Instagram page.

Just moments before, the performer debuted her baby bump on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show while performing “Be Careful” in a form-fitting white gown that flaunted her new curves. Reports had been circulating for weeks that she and fiancé Offset, who proposed in October 2017 at a concert in Philadelphia, were expecting a child together, which they both initially denied.

A few hours after her pregnancy reveal, the Bronx-born rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanza, tweeted, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?” She also shared a shot of a promo poster for her new album, Invasion of Privacy, in Times Square and wrote, “I USED TO STRIP IN TIME SQUARE …LACE 2 now! Im here Like was good !!! Haaaaannnn.”

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

The rapper has been open about her experience being an exotic dancer while in an abusive relationship. She later became a social media star on Vine and Instagram before gaining a loyal following after appearing on Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Cardi B and Offset, 26, have endured some ups and downs in their relationship since going public in February 2017. After videos circulated online in December 2017 and January 2018 that appeared to show the hip hop artist in bed with another woman, Cardi B addressed cheating rumors on Twitter: “It’s not right for a n—a to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go f–k another n—a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s–t happens to everyone and … People handle they relationship different.”

Despite their troubles, a source told Us Weekly in January, “Cardi lives and breathes Offset. He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

Following the pregnancy reveal, the Migos rapper, who is already a father to three children from previous relationships, tweeted, “C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R.

