On the move! Pregnant Eva Longoria documented her busy Christmas in Miami on her Instagram Story, which included a workout early in the day, followed by an afternoon of cooking.

“Doing our Christmas morning workout,” Longoria, 42, who is expecting a baby boy with husband Jose Baston in May, said in a video clip. “Merry Christmas!” Shortly after, Longoria posted another video of herself basting a turkey for the night’s dinner. She joked of the meal: “He’s the star!”

Olivia Munn was in Miami to celebrate with the Desperate Housewives alum. Munn, 37, shared a video to her Instagram Story of Longoria cutting the turkey as she narrates in the background: “Eva carving that turkey like a boss lady!”

Munn also posted a photo of her and Longoria on Instagram on Christmas Eve, in which Longoria’s growing bump was on full display in a fitted black tank top. “🎄Christmas in Miami🌴,” she wrote. “When friends become family ❤️💚”

The pals were joined one day earlier by Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union. Munn shared a photo of the friends on December 23, writing on Instagram: “#MiamiNights with three amazing girlfriends.” Earlier in the day, Longoria spent time with Baston, 49, on a boat, where they showed sweet PDA as they kissed and hugged.

#MiamiNights with three amazing girlfriends 🌴 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 23, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Longoria and 49-year-old Bastón – who has kids Tali, Jose Antonio and Mariana with ex-wife Natalia Esperón – married in Acapulco, Mexico, in May 2016. Shortly after their wedding, Longoria said that she was in no rush to get pregnant. “We have a family,” Longoria said in June 2016 when she was asked if babies were on the horizon. “Three kids, so we’re just continuing with our family we have now and waiting.”

When asked if she could see more babies being added to their family in the future, Longoria coyly replied at the time: “We’ll see.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!