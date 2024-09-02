Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are soaking up the final rays of summer.

Blanchard, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 1, to share a photo of herself kayaking on the water alongside Urker. In the snap, she rocked a red bathing suit while sitting in a seat behind Urker, who crouched on the boat.

“Kayaking with Ken,” she wrote, alongside a pink heart emoji.

Blanchard also shared a series of selfies from the beach, posing in her red bathing suit with matching lipstick and her hair pulled back. “I had a wonderful time this weekend at the lake with my family and Ken 💕,” she commented on the upload.

The adventure came two months after Blanchard announced she and Urker are expecting their first baby.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Blanchard said in a July YouTube video. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

Blanchard noted that the baby was “not planned,” but she and Urker “are both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Blanchard announced in August that she and Urker are expecting a girl. In the clip shared via Instagram, the couple stood next to each other while giving a message to their unborn baby.

“Sweetie, I’m your mom,” Blanchard said, while Urker added, “I’m your dad.” They both exclaimed, “You are a girl!”

In the caption, Blanchard wrote, “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support! 💕🎀✨.”

Urker popped the question to Blanchard in 2018, but the pair split the following year. She moved on with Ryan Anderson, whom she wed in 2022. In April, Us Weekly confirmed that Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson. Later that month, Blanchard shared that she and Urker had rekindled.

Gypsy Rose was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center in December 2023 after serving seven years in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015 with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was granted parole in September 2023.