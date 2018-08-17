The joys of cohabitation! Pregnant Hilary Duff shared a glimpse of life with her boyfriend Matthew Koma on Thursday, August 15.

“I’m putting Matt on blast right,” the 30-year-old teased on Instagram Story. She then zoomed in on the songwriter’s nightstand, which is littered with water bottles. A single glass — filled with H20 — rests on a coaster. (At least he’s polite!)

In the post, the Younger actress inadvertently gives her more than 10 million followers a look inside her bedroom, which features rich floral wallpaper and a gray duvet with matching sheets.

Duff announced in June that she the 31-year-old are expecting their first child together — a baby girl. The Lizzie McGuire alum shares son, Luca, 6, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Despite being “a water hog” as Duff called Koma in her Thursday Instagram Story — he makes for a pretty amazing boyfriend. On Tuesday, the dad-to-be visited six stores to track down his love’s favorite candy: Good & Plenty.

Duff and Koma, who collaborated on several songs for her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. began dating in January 2017. They split in March 2017 but reconciled soon after.

“As long as there’s not too much damage done,” Duff told The Talk In December 2017, “then, it can always work out again.”

The “So yesterday” singer is ready to meet her bundle of joy. Last month, she shared a post about feeing uncomfortable. “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” she began. “Pregnancy is hard.”

