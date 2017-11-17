FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party 🎉 man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam 👀 I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Lucky in love! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian shared a flashback photo from her birthday to Instagram on Friday, November 17, to reflect on one of her favorite days.

The picture, which show shows the glowing mom-to-be cozying up to boyfriend Tristan Thompson in June, is captioned: “FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party 🎉 man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam 👀 I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night.”

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans saw on last week’s episode, Thompson threw his girlfriend an epic surprise party for her 33rd birthday on June 27.

Fans couldn’t help but share their excitement for the reality star, 33, and her NBA player beau, 26, who are expecting their first child early next year. One commenter wrote, “@khloekardashian you are just so incredibly stunning hun 😍 so so happy for you guys, You are the perfect couple. Can’t wait to see what the future brings for you 2 💙💜.”

“Gorgeous, Khloe. Love looks so good on you,” another added. “You DESERVE it girl! You are such an inspiration ♥️ never change!”

The Good American cofounder – whose half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott – has not publicly confirmed her happy news but has dropped a few hints, such as referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers player as “daddy” when she shared photos of them dressed as Game of Thrones couple Khaleesi and Khal Drogo for Halloween.

She recently sported a tiny baby bump in a formfitting black top, Spandex shorts, with fishnet stockings underneath and a black blazer while celebrating the launch of big sister Kim Kardashian’s new scent Crystal Gardenia by KKW Fragrance.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!