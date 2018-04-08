Ready when you are! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is not-so-patiently waiting for the arrival of her first child — and preparing for labor as she counts down the days.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, shared a series of videos on Snapchat on Saturday, April 7, wearing a black Nike shirt, sweatpants and a bandanna. In one shot, she rocked back and forth on an exercise ball while using the app’s bunny filter and said, “Birthing ball life, em-hmm.” (The ball is commonly used by pregnant women to relieve back pain and is said to help get the baby into a better position during labor.)

Kardashian also shared selfies using other filters, including one she captioned, “Bored AF.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author is expecting her first child — a girl — with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now. She revealed the baby’s gender on an episode of the hit E! series.

In the meantime, the always-organized reality personality is keeping busy finalizing last-minute details before the big day. The Revenge Body star shared on her app on Friday, April 6, that her hospital bag is ready to go with “lots of comfy things” for her and the baby, including going-home outfits for both. She also revealed that her computer and charger, camera and favorite Barefoot Dreams blanket are also packed up.

Us Weekly exclusively reported that Kardashian will give birth in Ohio, where she and Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, share a home. Her mother, Kris Jenner, will also be in attendance to welcome the birth of her ninth grandchild.

