Pregnant Khloé Kardashian showed off the “special” mommy gift she got from her best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq on Saturday, December 23.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, revealed a rose gold and diamond bracelet that spelled out the word “Mommy” on her Snapchat, captioning it, “Malika and Khadijah got me the most special gift,” along with heart eye emojis. She paired it on her wrist with two Cartier Love bracelets.

The mom-to-be is embracing this new phase in her life after confirming that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this week.

As previously reported, Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on Wednesday, December 20, posting a black-and-white photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she captioned the photo that showed her hands over the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s as they rested on her belly.

She expressed her love for the NBA star who has treated her “like a Queen,” writing, “Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the Good American designer is pregnant, and a month later Us revealed that she and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!