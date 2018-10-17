Pregnant 90 Day Fiance star Paola “Pao” Mayfield showed off her blossoming baby bump in a bathtub filled with strategically placed petals.

“People have asked me if I’m ever going to wear more clothes,” the TLC personality captioned her Instagram photo. “Do rose petals count?”

The 31-year-old Colombia native noted that the water was also infused with coconut milk and sea salt. “Perfect to keep my skin soft and my muscles,” relaxed Mayfield wrote.

On Tuesday, October 16, Pao, who is expecting a baby boy, told Us Weekly that she and husband Russ Mayfield have never been happier. “We’re being more patient with each other,” she revealed at the 90 Day Fiance Season 6 Mixer in Los Angeles. “I’ve been calm, which is not normal for me.”

Russ echoed the sentiment. “I feel like are goals are aligned,” he told Us. “I feel like I have to stop and think, ‘OK. What’s best for her kid?’ With her being pregnant, we don’t want to add any stress to the household.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 3 stars celebrated their 5-year anniversary on October 7. “My love and appreciation for you has never been greater,” Russ, 31, gushed in an Instagram caption. “You’re the foundation of our family and I wouldn’t be who I am today without your passion and drive. Through the thick and thin, I’m grateful for all we have and will continue to pursue . . . and there’s so much more to come!”

Us Weekly broke the Mayfield’s pregnancy news in July. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” Pao and Russ told told Us in a statement at the time. “We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will us closer together.”

They also referenced their miscarriage, writing, “God has blessed us again. And this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!

On Tuesday, Pao explained to Us that they are not sharing the baby’s due date. “We don’t want any more tension,” she noted, “so we’re keeping it a secret.”

