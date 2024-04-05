Prince Andrew has been spotted as Netflix’s Scoop, a film centered on his now-infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, premieres.

Andrew, 64, was spotted riding a horse in Windsor, England, on Friday, April 5. He wore a navy turtleneck with coordinating slacks, which he paired with an olive utility jacket and a black helmet. During the trot, Andrew waved at onlookers.

Andrew is the subject of the newly released Scoop, which stars Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell and Keeley Hawes. The movie focuses on the BBC journalists who interviewed the prince about his sexual misconduct scandal.

Back in 2019, Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew — one of the younger brothers of King Charles III — of misconduct. He denied her claims in the BBC interview.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew said in November 2019. “It just never happened.”

Amid the scandal, Andrew took a step back from his royal duties and patronages. He was ultimately stripped of the “His Royal Highness” honorific.

Giuffre later filed a lawsuit against Andrew in August 2021, claiming he raped and sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. Andrew continued to deny the allegations before settling the case out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Neither Andrew nor the royal family have addressed the production or release of Scoop, though the show’s stars tried to handle the situation sensitively. Sewell, 56, made sure to do thorough research into the Duke of York ahead of filming.

“Andrew actually has this blokey quality alongside the Windsor clenched-jaw thing. If you listen to him, as opposed to King Charles, he has a lad’s lad quality,” Sewell, who played Andrew in the movie, told The Telegraph earlier this month.

The actor added: “His wishes are caught up with all kinds of muddled ideas. One is that he believes he’s a victim of being too honorable. But he’s afraid of what the repercussions will be for other people. And he also feels that he has been set up.”

Scoop is based on Sam McAlister’s 2021 memoir Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews. McAlister (played by Billie Piper) served as the producer for the Newsnight sit-down, which was conducted by Emily Maitlis (portrayed onscreen by Anderson).

“I hope [viewers] take away that journalism is a fantastic thing,” McAlister told Hello! at the red carpet premiere of Scoop. “It gets a bad rep, but when it works properly, all the hard work that goes into it can lead to one of these iconic moments — a scoop of the decade if not the century. It really matters.”

Scoop is currently streaming on Netflix.