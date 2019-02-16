Prince Charles Spotted Without a Seatbelt After Prince Philip's Accident

Another no-no. Prince Charles was spotted without a seatbelt while riding in a car on Thursday, February 14, nearly one month after his father Prince Philip’s accident.

In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, the 70-year-old royal sat in the back seat of the vehicle as he left St Dunstan-in-the-West church in London. Charles appeared to be in a good mood while waving to bystanders from the car. According to the newspaper, his spokesman would not comment on the pic.

Philip, 97, was involved in a car wreck near Sandringham Estate in England on January 17. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly in a statement at the time that he “was not injured.”

One day later, Queen Elizabeth II was seen driving near the scene of the accident without her seatbelt on.

According to BBC News, Philip’s crash occurred when he pulled his Land Rover out of a driveway and onto the A149 road. The SUV overturned, leaving him shaken but conscious.

Norfolk police confirmed to Us that the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were treated for cuts to the knee and a broken wrist at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and later discharged. A 9-month-old baby boy in the car was not injured.

The Crown Prosecution Service chose not to pursue charges against Philip. “We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license,” Chief Crown Prosecutor Chris Long said in a statement on Thursday. “We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute. All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing.”

Philip wrote an apology letter to one of the victims in January after she called him out for not contacting her after the collision. The Duke of Edinburgh also surrendered his license to police on February 9.

