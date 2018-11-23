He’s got jokes! Prince Charles knows there is buzz around what Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will name their first child, so when he saw an opportunity to tease the moniker, he took it.

“My son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia he and his wife were offered countless, thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby,” Charles, 70, told a crowd at the Australia House in London on Thursday, November 22, who erupted in laughter.

Prince Charles is expected to officially unveil a new portrait of himself in Australia House in London. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KDaagGMIsZ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 22, 2018

“Just between us, just between us,” he continued. “I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the short list. But ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned from their 16-day royal tour in which they visited Fiji, Australia New Zealand and Tonga.

The couple — who wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May — announced the news of their pregnancy in October shortly after they embarked on their first royal tour as a married couple.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the expectant parents kept their happy news under wraps while shooting family portraits for Charles’ birthday in the gardens of Clarence House in mid-September.

Members of the royal family including the Prince of Wales’ wife, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Duchess Kate — and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis — and Harry and Meghan were all in attendance for the shoot.

