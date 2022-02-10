Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the 2nd Time

Round two. Prince Charles has coronavirus for the second time, Clarence House announced on Thursday, February 10.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the statement read. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

The 73-year-old royal previously battled COVID-19 in March 2020.

“I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly. I’ve had it and can still understand what other people are going through,” he told Sky News that June. “I feel particularly for those, for instance, who’ve lost their loved ones but were unable to be with them at the time. That’s, to me, the most ghastly thing. But in order to prevent this from happening to so many more people, this is why I’m determined to find a way out of this.”

Charles had a busy week leading up to Thursday’s announcement, stepping out with Duchess Camilla for a rare engagement with Duchess Kate at The Prince’s Foundation in east London on February 3.

Less than a week later, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attended an event for the British Asian Trust at London’s British Museum on Wednesday, February 9.

The COVID-19 diagnosis also comes days after Queen Elizabeth II confirmed that Camilla, 74, will be given the title Queen Consort when Charles takes over the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the 95-year-old monarch said in a February 5 statement. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

A source told Us that Charles was “over the moon that his mother has given her seal of approval,” calling the decision “a dream come true” 16 years after he married Camilla following his messy divorce from Princess Diana.

“Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married [Prince] Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” the source added. “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.