Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s New Home: All the Details

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) are making moves! The newlyweds have signed a two-year lease for a home on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds, a 90-minute drive from London, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The pair will spent their weekends at the property as they wait out the renovations at their centuries-old Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the source explains, adding that Queen Elizabeth II will “most likely give them a house as a wedding present as she did with William and Kate … but whichever one they get will need an update.”

Their weekend home, called WestfieldLarge, is on the same verdant 4,000-acre grounds as Soho House’s famed Soho Farmhouse and David and Victoria Beckham’s country home.

“Meghan loves the Cotswolds and fell in love with the estate the first time she went,” the source tells Us. “They recently had security cameras installed around the perimeter.”

The source also notes that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, spent the weekend before their May 19 wedding at the property. The pair, who tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, will return to the estate after their East African honeymoon, a location they picked because they “both want to be somewhere hot and sunny for two weeks,” according to the source.

“She’s excited to move into another property on the royal estate,” the source adds. “She can’t wait to decorate it like her own, where she feels like it’s her home.”

