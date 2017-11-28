Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II don’t have a typical grandchild-grandparent dynamic.

“I still view her more as the Queen than my grandmother,” the 33-year-old royal revealed in the 2016 documentary Elizabeth at 90 — a Family Tribute. “You have this huge amount of respect for your boss and I always view her as my boss, but occasionally as a grandmother.”

It’s safe to say Harry has made the “boss” proud by proposing to his girlfriend of more than a year, Meghan Markle. Just one day after the couple announced their engagement, they made a private visit to see the 91-year-old monarch at Buckingham Palace, a palace aide told reporters on Tuesday, November 28. Later in the afternoon, Harry headed to the gym with a protection officer!

As Us Weekly previously reported, Harry introduced the Suits actress to the queen, on September 3 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. “It went well,” said a source at the time. “It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters.”

The source noted that though Markle is a commoner, raised by clinical therapist Doria Ragland and former Married . . . With Children lighting director Tom, “she fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.”

During Harry and Markle’s first televised interview with the BBC on Monday, she spoke about her first encounter with the queen. “It’s incredible to be able to meet her through [Harry’s] lens,” the future royal revealed. “Not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother. All of those layers have been so important to me . . . She’s an incredible woman.”

Harry and Markle are set to wed in May 2018.

