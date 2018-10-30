As if Prince Harry needed another reason to make hearts around the world melt. The former military pilot bonded with a young boy in New Zealand who was grieving the death of his mother, and the royal shared comforting words with the child.

“Life will always be all right, you know that?” Harry, 34, told 6-year-old Otia Nante who was accompanied by his grandmother while attending a walkabout in Auckland on Tuesday, October 30.

“I made it to 34 years old and life is great,” the dad-to-be added. “I’ve got a beautiful wife, baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted, don’t you worry about that.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, the boy handed Harry a note that he put in his pocket revealing his admiration for the prince. (Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 when he was just 12-years-old.)

While the prince stopped to chat with Otia, he also gave a sweet nod to the grandma. “You’re doing a great job, Nan,” Harry gushed to the woman. “Nans are so important in our lives.” Harry then broke royal protocol to snap a selfie with Otia.

The Duke and Duchess’ outing took place during one of the last days of the couple’s first international royal tour together after becoming husband and wife in May.

The pair embarked on the 16-day trip on October 15, just hours before news broke that the former Suits actress, 37, is pregnant with their first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

