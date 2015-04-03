Diaper duty will have to wait! Uncle Prince Harry could miss the birth of his brother William and Kate Middleton's second child this month — but he has a great excuse.

As was revealed in Harry's armed forces departure announcement last month, the royal will spend the month of April Down Under with the Australian Defense Force. He will be arriving in Australia on April 6 to complete his four-week stint in Darwin, Perth, and Sydney.

PHOTOS: Harry's craziest scandals

During that time, Harry is expected to partake in unit-based activities and training exercises, according to a Kensington Palace release to Us Weekly. He will first meet with government officials upon arrival, and then report for duty.

A Kensington Palace spokesman told Us in the statement on Thursday, April 2, that Harry is looking forward to his upcoming tour. "He knows he will learn a huge amount from his Australian colleagues during this attachment and he is grateful to the ADF for producing such a varied and interesting program for him," the spokesperson said.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry's hottest moments ever

Harry will also meet with wounded and injured personnel, which will be complementary to his future work back in London this summer.

"Prince Harry has trained and served alongside Australian Armed Forces on operational tours to Afghanistan; he has met them during the Invictus Games; and even trekked to the South Pole with a couple of Australian Soldiers," the Palace spokesperson continued in the statement. "Those experiences reinforced the huge admiration and respect he already had for Australian servicemen and women and has stoked his enthusiasm even more to build on those relationships in the next four weeks."

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's stylish second pregnancy

After his stint Down Under, Harry will join Prince Charles in Turkey for the Gallipoli commemorations from April 24 to 25. This time period is when his sister-in-law Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth to her second child.

Prince George's mom disclosed the due date of her second baby last month during an appearance at the Brookhill Children's Centre in East London. The Duchess shared the marked calendar time period with a volunteer at the charity, who inquired when the baby was expected.

PHOTOS: The adorable wiggly Prince George

"I’m due mid-April to the end of April," Middleton replied. "Not long to go now."

The ever-stylish Middleton made her last appearance on Friday, Mar. 27, before the start of her royal maternity leave.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!