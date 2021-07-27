Prince Harry Denies Signing 4-Book Deal, Spokesperson Says

Clearing the air. Prince Harry did not sign a four-book deal, with one set to be released upon his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, despite reports to the contrary, a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly.

According to the spokesperson the claims published by the Daily Mail that Harry, 36, agreed to a “lucrative four-book deal — with the second due out only after the Queen has died,” is inaccurate.

However, the prince is releasing a memoir in late 2022 about his life as a royal after being vocal about his experience as a member of the British royal family over the past few years — especially since he and wife Meghan Markle left the U.K. and relocated to the U.S. in early 2020.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares two children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 1 month, with Meghan, 39, announced the book news on July 19.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Archewell cofounder said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry, who has teamed up with Penguin Random House for the memoir, added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The publisher’s description of the manuscript promises, “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Harry has made headlines over the past year for his comments both about and against his family, causing some of the royals to be concerned about his upcoming memoir.

“The royal family is shaken up about the book,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that Prince Charles and Prince William are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal.”

Royal expert Nick Bullen exclusively told Us on Friday, July 25, that the timing of Harry’s book could add to the conflict within the family, instead of healing the open wounds within the group.

“I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets,” the True Royalty TV cofounder said.

Bullen claimed that “it upset people” for the book to be coming out during the queen’s Jubilee year. He added that it could be “seen as disrespectful” on Harry’s part releasing a tell-all style memoir during the height of Her Majesty’s celebrations.

William, 39, for his part, also announced this month that he is coauthoring a book. His contribution to Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, which is about how people can help save the planet, will be published before the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony takes place in London in October.