Prince Harry looked stunned but thrilled as he was met by a vast crowd of adoring fans cheering him on as he left St Paul’s Cathedral alone.

The prince attended a service to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games and afterwards was greeted by what appeared to be thousands of people lining the streets in central London to greet him.

The estranged royal beamed as he was met with cheers from the crowd and shook hands and made jokes with several of them who looked delighted that he took the time to say hello.

It was a welcome sight for the Duke of Sussex whose father King Charles III was rubbing shoulders with other senior royals just two miles away at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Harry’s surprise meet and greet with fans, comes after he was turned down for a reunion by Charles.

A spokesperson told Us Weekly that it was “unfortunately not possible” for Harry and the monarch to meet up during his short visit from Los Angeles to the UK “due to His Majesty’s full programme” as he returns to public duties during his treatment for cancer.

They said in full: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

On top of that, just hours after he touched down in London for his Invictus Games on May 7, Harry learned that his brother Prince William and his father will be attending an engagement next week, where William will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps – Harry’s old regiment.

Buckingham Palace’s announcement that the king would pass on the Colonel role he held for 31 years to William, came just two hours after he said he was too busy to see Harry.

Their statement read: “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

“The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

Before Prince Harry stepped down from royal life, it was expected he would inherit the role that would see him take charge of the regiment he toured Afghanistan with until 2014.

Harry last saw Charles in February following his diagnosis. He is set to join his wife Duchess Meghan Markle on a tour in Nigeria next.