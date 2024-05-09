Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Prince Harry Beams as Thousands Line Streets to Cheer Him on After King Charles Turned Down Reunion

By
Crowds gather to see Harry in the UK as KIng Charles is too bust to see him
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry looked stunned but thrilled as he was met by a vast crowd of adoring fans cheering him on as he left St Paul’s Cathedral alone.

The prince attended a service to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games and afterwards was greeted by what appeared to be thousands of people lining the streets in central London to greet him.

The estranged royal beamed as he was met with cheers from the crowd and shook hands and made jokes with several of them who looked delighted that he took the time to say hello.

It was a welcome sight for the Duke of Sussex whose father King Charles III was rubbing shoulders with other senior royals just two miles away at a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years- A Timeline - 268 100th Anniversary of The Battle of Vimy Ridge, France - 09 Apr 2017

Related: Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Harry’s surprise meet and greet with fans, comes after he was turned down for a reunion by Charles.

Crowds gather to see Harry in the UK as King Charles is too busy to see him
The crowd awaits Harry’s arrival Samir Hussein/WireImage

A spokesperson told Us Weekly that it was “unfortunately not possible” for Harry and the monarch to meet up during his short visit from Los Angeles to the UK “due to His Majesty’s full programme” as he returns to public duties during his treatment for cancer.

They said in full: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Crowds gather to see Harry in the UK after King Charles is too busy to see him
Harry meets members of his adoring crowd Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

On top of that, just hours after he touched down in London for his Invictus Games on May 7, Harry learned that his brother Prince William and his father will be attending an engagement next week, where William will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps – Harry’s old regiment.

Buckingham Palace’s announcement that the king would pass on the Colonel role he held for 31 years to William, came just two hours after he said he was too busy to see Harry.

Their statement read: “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More

Related: Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Crowds gather to see Harry in the UK as King Charles is too busy to see him
Prince Harry and King Charles LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

“The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

Before Prince Harry stepped down from royal life, it was expected he would inherit the role that would see him take charge of the regiment he toured Afghanistan with until 2014.

Harry last saw Charles in February following his diagnosis. He is set to join his wife Duchess Meghan Markle on a tour in Nigeria next.

In this article

1304009756bio charles 206

King Charles III
prince harry bio page

Prince Harry

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!