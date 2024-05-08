Prince Harry was dealt two fresh blows just hours after he touched down in London for his Invictus Games.

Harry, who landed in the UK yesterday, May 7, learned that his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III will be attending an engagement next week, where William will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps – Harry’s old regiment.

If that wasn’t a big enough sting for Harry, then the fact that King Charles’ turned down seeing him during his UK visit, but has made time to honor William, may certainly be.

Last night, the Buckingham Palace announcement that the king would pass on the Colonel role he held for 31 years to William, came just two hours after he said he was too busy to see his youngest son.

Their statement read: “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

“The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

Before Prince Harry had decided to step away from royal life, it was thought he would be the one handed the role that would see him take charge of the regiment he toured Afghanistan with until 2014.

“Timing is everything,” a royal insider told Daily Mail while another added that Charles’ decision not to see Harry despite being only three miles apart “will be widely perceived as a snub”.

On Tuesday, Harry was at the Honourable Artillery Company in London appearing participating in a discussion called Realizing Global Community.Charles was just down the road at Clarence House. Instead of hanging out with his father, the Duke of Sussex enjoyed dinner with city financier Guy Monson.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “It is quite a snub. For the King to not see his younger son, Prince Harry, although the two men will be only two miles apart tomorrow afternoon, gives an indication of the depth of the divide.”

The Duke of Sussex touched down in London from California yesterday to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games.

His spokesperson told Us Weekly that it was “unfortunately not possible” for Harry and the monarch to meet up “due to His Majesty’s full programme” as he returns to public duties during his treatment for cancer.

They said in full: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,’ he said.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry last saw his father in February following his diagnosis. The prince is also unlikely to be visiting William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. He arrived solo in London and is expected to join his wife Duchess Meghan Markle on a tour to Nigeria soon.