Celebrities are just like Us — even they can get the British royal family members confused.

Prince Harry was one of many celebrity attendees at the One805Live! fundraising concert supporting Santa Barbara, California first responders on Friday, September 20. Singer Richard Marx took to the stage to perform at the event, after which he was greeted by Harry, 40, backstage.

“Well done,” Harry told Marx, 61, in a since-expired Instagram Story video shared by Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuentes. Fuentes, 57, however, mistakenly tagged Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s Instagram account (@princeandprincessofwales) in her posts of her husband’s conversation with the Duke of Sussex, per Hello! magazine.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Instagram account (@sussexroyal) has not been active since March 2020. Neither Marx nor Fuentes have addressed the tagging mishap via social media.

Related: Prince William and Prince Harry's Complicated Relationship Over the Years Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their sibling bond is like that of any set of brothers. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — what’s gone on […]

Harry also took to the stage at the fundraising event, which was hosted by Kevin Costner, to honor Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney with an award celebrating his work.

“As you’ve probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he’s always here flying helicopters,” Harry told attendees, per People. Courtney, for his part, said he continues to serve his community because “I love doing it and I love doing it for the county of Santa Barbara.”

Harry went on to call Courtney “one of the many heroes here tonight,” adding, “There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you. From everybody here, thank you so much.”

Prince Harry speaks onstage with First Responders during the One805 Live Fall Concert

The night’s lineup of celebrity guests also included Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Pink and Rob Lowe. Harry was not joined by Meghan, 43, at the concert.

The concert took place nearly one week after William and Kate, both 42, shared a birthday message for Harry. “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” the couple wrote via their Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram Story and X account on September 15.

Related: Where Harry and Meghan Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. Nearly one year after their initial step away, Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2021 that Harry and the Suits alum were not going to return as working royals. […]

The birthday tribute came not only after years of ups and downs between Harry, William and Kate, but also marked a rare instance in which members of the royal family commemorated a non-working royal’s birthday via social media. (Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020.)

Us Weekly reported earlier this month that Harry would celebrate his milestone birthday at his and Meghan’s $14 million Montecito, California home.

“[Harry] has a small [group] of close friends,” a source exclusively told Us in an August cover story about Harry and Meghan’s life in the U.S. “He’ll always be fond of his home country, but the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority. If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that.”