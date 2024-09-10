Prince Harry will reportedly celebrate his 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Harry’s milestone birthday is Sunday, September 15. He’ll be hosting a party at the $14 million Montecito, California, home shared with wife Meghan Markle, according to new cover Hello! cover story released on Tuesday, September 10.

The publication also reported that following the low-key affair, Harry will head out on a mountain getaway with some of his closest pals. (Us Weekly has reached out to his representatives for comment.)

A source told Us in its cover story last month that Harry “has a small [group] of close friends,” and likes to keep his circle tight for “understandable reasons.” The duke has made peace with his life in the U.S. — even though he’ll “always be fond” of the U.K.

“The way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority,” the source added, referring to kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. “If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

Harry’s birthday celebration comes amid a busy travel schedule. The Duke of Sussex has been around the world in recent weeks, starting off with a Colombian tour alongside wife Meghan, 43, last month.

The couple spent four days in Colombia alongside Vice President Francia Marquez, in support of their latest Archewell Foundation initiative The Parents Network, which is focused on protecting children against the harms of social media.

After returning from South America, Harry made a surprise trip back home to London where he attended the funeral for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes. It was previously understood that Harry would not be in attendance, but he reunited with his mother’s side of the family for the memorial service.

The late Fellowes died at age 82 in late July. He is survived by Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane Fellowes, along with kids Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38.

While Harry and his older brother, Prince William, both attended the funeral, the two reportedly did not cross paths. During his trip, Harry reportedly stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, which is where his late mother Diana grew up.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charitable Work Throughout the Years Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of giving back. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Two years before Harry met Meghan in 2016, he organized the […]

Following the memorial service, Harry returned home to wife Meghan. However, it was announced that he’ll be taking a trip across the country to New York City before September comes to a close.

Harry is set to visit the Big Apple for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly for Climate Week, which is set to take place from Sunday, September 22, to Sunday, September 29.

“During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly late last month.

Harry is set to work appear on behalf of various nonprofits, including The Archewell Foundation, African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst.