Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought the heat — and shared a passionate kiss — during a dance exhibition in Colombia.

The couple were all smiles during the final day of their Colombian tour, which included a visit to Unidad Recreativa El Vallado where they watched dance performances by the young people from the city of Cali.

After cheering on salsa and hip hop dancers from their seats, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the dance floor on Sunday, August 18. Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, got their groove on with the kids before showing off their own salsa skills.

During their couples’ dance, Harry went in for a big kiss and then spun his wife around to a cheering crowd. The twosome shared a laugh as they continued to twirl for the group.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

Earlier in the day, the royals attended an Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity panel alongside Vice President Francia Marquez, who was their host for the entire trip.

Harry and Meghan took in testimonials from local women of the Cali region and listened to performances by Afro-Colombian musicians Nidia Gongora and Cynthia Montano, which brought them to their feet.

Meghan later took the stage as part of a three-woman panel on “coming into power and influence as women of color,” according to a press release. She gushed over her and Harry’s experience in Colombia and how empowered she felt hearing from the women in the community.

“The culture, the history — all of it was a dream — this trip was a dream,” Meghan said. “I can feel this community, and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now.”

Related: All of Meghan Markle’s Outfits From Her and Prince Harry’s Colombia Trip Meghan Markle turned heads with a series of fashionable moments during her visit to Colombia with her husband, Prince Harry. Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez revealed earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would soon be traveling to the South American country. During their time in Colombia, Márquez noted that the couple […]

She explained that having strong female role models is one of the ways to ensure that young girls find their voice and become leaders in their own right. Meghan pointed to her mother, Doria Ragland, as one of her sources of “inspiration.”

“So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity,” Meghan continued. “Those are the elements that inspire me — I know how it feels when you don’t utilize your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say.”

That philosophy is something she is looking to pass down to her and Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet. “I encourage our daughter to do so — who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that,” Meghan said with pride.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charitable Work Throughout the Years Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of giving back. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Two years before Harry met Meghan in 2016, he organized the […]

Harry and Meghan kicked off their visit to Colombia on Thursday, August 15. Throughout their time in the South American country, the pair met with local performers, policy makers and visited several locations a day.

In addition to talking about their daughter, the couple spoke about their 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, while chatting with a kindergarten class at the Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe. “You’re the same age as my son Archie!” Meghan said in Spanish to one of the students during the outing.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Homeboy Industries founder, Father Greg Boyle, said after accompanying Meghan and Harry to the school, according to People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”