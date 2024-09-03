Prince Harry reportedly stayed at the home of his late mother, Princess Diana, while visiting the U.K. for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral.

Harry, 39, was apparently the guest of his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House — where Diana grew up — late last month, People reported on Monday, September 2. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the August 29 memorial service for the late Fellowes after previously denying attendance. (Us Weekly has reached out to his representatives for comment.)

Although it was previously understood that Harry would not make the trip home for Fellowes’ funeral, he was spotted at the service last week. His estranged brother, Prince William, was also present for the funeral but the siblings reportedly did not cross paths.

U.K. outlet The Sun reported that Harry and William, 42, kept their distance while honoring their late family member. The publication alleged that the brothers sat separately during the memorial service and did not speak to each other. Harry and William have allegedly been at odds for years, which the Duke of Sussex wrote about at length in his 2023 memoir Spare.

Fellowes died at age 82 in late July from “undisclosed causes,” according to U.K.’s The Times. He was married to Diana’s older sister, Harry’s aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, who he is survived by, along with children Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38. Us learned that Harry had spoken with the members of his extended family following Fellowes death.

Harry’s recent trip to the U.K. came after a four-day visit to stint Colombia with wife Meghan Markle in August, which was centered around their Archewell Foundation’s latest initiative, The Parents Network, focused primarily on online safety for kids. “It was a lot of listening, learning and engaging,” a source told Us Weekly of the trip, where the Duke and Duchess were hosted by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

During one part of their trip, Markle, 43, also offered a rare update on her and Harry’s 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet. (The couple also share son Archie, 5.)

“I think part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter,” Markle said while speaking on a panel titled, Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity. “And at 3, she has found her voice.”

She spoke about the “ripple effect” from generation to generation.

“If someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do. They’re going to create a very different environment than so many of us grew up in, where our voices were meant to be smaller,” she said of today’s young women. “And now in raising them, we’re changing the conditions and the environment where everyone has space to be the best version of themselves.”