Following the death of his uncle Robert Fellowes, Prince Harry has been in touch with his late mother Princess Diana‘s family.

Robert, who was Diana’s brother-in-law, died from “undisclosed causes” on Monday, July 29, according to an obituary published Wednesday, July 31 in U.K.’s The Times. He was 82.

Since being informed of the news, Harry, 39, has spoken with his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes — Robert’s wife and Diana’s older sister — as well as his cousins and his uncle Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Us Weekly has learned.

In a tribute posted via social media on Wednesday, Charles, 60, eulogized his late family member.

“My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us,” Charles wrote via X. “A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humor, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”

Harry has maintained a relationship with the Spencer family over the years, with Charles and Lady Jane, 67, supporting him at the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games in May.

The two were in attendance at an event held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to honor the organization, which supports wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.

The Duke of Sussex has not yet spoken publicly about the death of his uncle and it is not clear if he plans on attending a future memorial service in the UK.

Harry, of course, currently resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, amidst a strained relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Robert is survived by his wife Lady Jane, whom he married in April 1978 and their three children, Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38.

Robert’s connections to the royal family go beyond his late sister-in-law and royal nephews. From 1990 to 1999, Robert served as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary. Though he eventually left to return to a career in public banking, he was named as a life peer, receiving the title of Baron Fellowes of Shotesham in the County of Norfolk.

Robert was even born at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate (his father, Sir William “Billy” Fellowes was land agent for the property for 30 years). “Robert is the only one of my private secretaries I have held in my arms,” the late queen once said, per The Times.

He was also the maternal first cousin of Ronald Ferguson, the father of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

According to his obituary, Robert was deeply affected by Diana’s death at age 36 in a car accident in 1997.

“I was deeply fond of her,” Robert is quoted as saying. “She was a very good person. She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I’m sad for people who have that situation.”