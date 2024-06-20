Some celebrity kids aren’t just world travelers with their parents – they also have dual citizenship.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who share daughters Betty, Ines, James and another daughter whose name hasn’t been revealed, recently shared that their kids are all proud dual citizens.

“My kids, they have Canadian passports, as well, and they feel a real connection to that,” Reynolds told Deadpool and Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman in a People interview in June 2024. “It’s a point of pride of theirs. They’ve also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver.”

Reynolds, who is from Vancouver, went on to explain how his kids brag about “being from Canada.”

“They tell people they are. ‘Oh, I’m half Canadian, half American,’” he shared to the outlet.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids who have dual citizenships: