Princess Diana’s brother-in-law Robert Fellowes has died at age 82.

The U.K.’s The Times published an obituary on Wednesday, July 31, revealing that Robert died from “undisclosed causes” two days prior. Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, confirmed the news with a social media tribute.

“My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us,” he shared via X on Wednesday. “A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humor, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”

Robert is survived by his wife, Lady Jane Fellowes — the late Diana’s older sister — whom he married in April 1978. The couple shared three children: Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38. They have yet to speak publicly about their father’s death.

The late Fellows was also Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle. Neither have spoken publicly about his death, but some royal watchers have questioned whether Robert’s passing will bring Harry, 39, home to England. (He currently lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children.)

Other than his marriage to Jane, 67, Robert is known for serving as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary from 1990 to 1999, eventually leaving the position to return to private banking. Despite his departure from the queen’s fold, he was named as a life peer, receiving the title of Baron Fellowes of Shotesham in the County of Norfolk.

Throughout his time working alongside the former monarch, however, Robert ruffled some feathers — particularly Diana’s.

Robert was famously by the queen’s side as she dealt with the highly-publicized blow of Diana’s marriage to King Charles III, which fell apart largely due to his long-running affair with his second wife, Queen Camilla. (Charles admitted in 1994 to having extramarital relations with Camilla during his marriage to Diana, who later admitted to being unfaithful.)

During that same time, another royal marriage fell apart, and Robert was there to advise the queen along the way. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson finalized their divorce in 1996 — the same year Charles and Diana’s divorce was made final — after a decade together.

Despite dealing with the highs and lows of life within the royal family due to his association with the queen, Robert held his late sister-in-law in high regard. (Diana died at age 36 in a Paris car crash in 1997.)

“I was deeply fond of her. She was a very good person,” Robert said of Diana following her death. “She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I’m sad for people who have that situation.”

Robert’s relationship to the Winsdors went further back than just his job. His father, Sir William “Billy” Fellowes, was the land agent at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate for 30 years. In fact, it’s where Robert was born.

“Robert is the only one of my private secretaries I have held in my arms,” the late queen once said, per The Times.