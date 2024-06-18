Sarah Ferguson is addressing ongoing speculation that she could be reconciling with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

“I get asked that all the time,” Ferguson, 64, told Bella Magazine in an interview published Tuesday, June 18. “We are very happy as we are now, thank you!”

The Duke and Duchess of York tied the knot back in 1986. Before calling it quits after six years of marriage, the pair welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Despite their divorce, which was finalized in 1996, the former couple have continued to live together and remain friends. “We are not just doing it for the children,” Andrew, 64, told Tatler in 2000. “We are doing it for our own benefit too.”

Related: Sarah Ferguson's Royal Ups and Downs Through the Years: Divorce and More The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has lived her life both in and out of the spotlight. Ferguson was born in October 1959 in London to Major Ronald Ferguson and Susan Barrantes. The author went on to finish a course at Queen’s Secretarial College before deciding to drop out of school and work for an […]

In that same interview, the royal family member shared his outlook on what the future could hold for him and his ex.

“I don’t rule remarriage out and I certainly don’t rule it in,” he told the publication. “If ever the opportunity arose, I do not know what I would do, as it is not in the plan.”

When reflecting on her love story, Ferguson admitted that her life “changed forever” when she married Andrew and became a member of the royal family.

“Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges,” she reflected in her latest interview. “I hope I have used whatever platform I have to bring about some good, particularly in terms of my charity work.”

In January, Ferguson used her platform to bring awareness about skin cancer after she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. The philanthropist was also diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in June 2023 and underwent surgery. She was able to beat both health scares.

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

Over time, Ferguson has also found a way to focus less on what people think of her and more on her own happiness.

“As I have got older, I have realized that you can’t expect to please all of the people all of the time,” she said. “When I walk into a room now, I accept that 50 percent may like me and 50 percent may not, and that’s just fine.”

Andrew and Ferguson continue to live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside a menagerie of dogs. In addition to Ferguson’s Norfolk terriers, the exes also previously took in Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis after her September 2022 death at the age of 96. In her latest interview, Ferguson said the Queen’s dogs are “very happy.”