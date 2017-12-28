Contrary to what he said on Wednesday, December 27, that he wasn’t sure if Barack Obama would be invited to his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may have already extended an informal invite to the former President and First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“Harry has already told the Obamas he wants them at the wedding but because of the political side of things, like the immense pressure that would follow to invite the Trumps , their appearance at the wedding hangs in the balance,” a source tells Us Weekly. “If they don’t go, it will be because the Obamas have turned around and said ‘We understand the situation you’re in, let us make it easy for you.’”

Multiple U.K. newspapers recently reported that British officials are afraid of potential political consequences should Harry and Markle, 36, decide to invite the Obamas to their May 2018 wedding, but not President Donald Trump. Harry expertly avoided the topic during a Wednesday interview with BB Radio 4’s Today show. “We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet, so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Although no official invitations have been sent, the couple’s loved ones have already began planning for the big day. “The friends and family who are going to the wedding already know they’re going,” says the insider. “There are no friends, at least on Meghan’s side, that are in the dark about that. Lots have already booked time off work, planning outfits etc.”

Harry and the former president have been friendly since 2014, when they bonded at the royal’s annual Invictus Games. In April 2016, the Obamas were hosted by Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate for a dinner at Kensington Palace.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!