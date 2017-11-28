And they’re off! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Nottingham, England, on Friday, December 1, to carry out their first official engagements together.

“Prince Harry has spent a significant amount of time in the city both publicly and privately since he first met with young people there in 2013 when he was exploring issues around youth violence. He established the Full Effect program through The Royal Foundation the next year and is proud of the friendships and partnerships he has built there,” the prince’s communications secretary said in a statement on Tuesday, November 28. “His Royal Highness is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him.”

The newly engaged duo will kick off their first engagement with a civic welcome at the National Justice Museum. They will then greet members of the public for the first time as a couple.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will also visit the Nottingham Contemporary art gallery to celebrate World AIDS Day with members of the Terrence Higgins Trust. “It will be an upbeat, fun event that will highlight the work to smash stigma that can still exist around HIV in the Midlands,” Harry’s communications secretary said.

Later on Friday, the pair will visit Nottingham Academy, where mentors have been working with children to provide positive role models and help them with the transition to secondary school. The royal and the Suits actress will meet with a number of Full Effect partners at the school and watch a Hip Hopera performance. They will also meet with some of the academy’s students.

“Ms. Markle cannot wait to meet many of the young people Prince Harry has told her so much about,” the prince’s communications secretary added.

Harry proposed to Markle earlier this month. They announced the news early Monday, November 27, and later appeared for a photo call and joint BBC interview. Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the future spouses will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

