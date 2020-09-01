How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Honored the Day of Princess Diana's Death

A thoughtful tribute. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death with a special gesture to their community.

On Monday, August 31, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, visited a local charity, the Assistance League of Los Angeles, which seeks to “improve the lives of impoverished children in our community through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs.” The duo dressed down in denim while helping kids plant a garden and wore protective face coverings as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️,” an Instagram post from the organization read on Monday. “In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center’s garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. 🌱.”

While the royal couple got their hands dirty, they made a point to honor Harry’s late mother, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. The prince came prepared with Forget-Me-Not seeds to plant some of Diana’s favorite flowers, along with other herbs and vegetables.

Days before his visit to the L.A. preschool program, Harry and his brother, Prince William, made a rare joint statement to give an update on plans to install a statue in their mother’s memory in the Kensington Palace gardens. The memorial was originally commissioned in 2017 “to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world” but was ultimately delayed.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’ 60th birthday,” the princes’ statement read. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

Since officially stepping down from their roles as senior royals in March, Harry and the former Suits star have made a dedicated effort to giving back to their new community in California. The pair settled down in Los Angeles in March with son Archie, 15 months, and recently moved into a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, California.

“Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the [coronavirus], especially the vulnerable,” an insider previously told Us Weekly, noting that the couple hopes to “change lives for the better.”