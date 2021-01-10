A royal reunion! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the United Kingdom in a few months for the first time since they stepped away from royal duties in March 2020.

The Sunday Times reported on January 10, that the couple plan to attend Queen Elizabeth II‘s 95th birthday and the Trooping the Colour parade in June. Royal aides told the newspaper that because the event is both official and a family occasion, Harry, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, are expected to attend.

The aide said the royals are hopeful the queen’s birthday parade can take place as it normally does. They are prepared, however, to scale back the size of the event or otherwise adapt to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

The annual parade is set to be the first major national celebration since the coronavirus pandemic began and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first time being seen with members of the royal family since their move to the United States. Neither the prince nor the California native has attended a royal event since the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service alongside Prince William and Duchess Kate in March 2020.

News of the reunion comes after royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the former British Army soldier virtually reconnected with his 38-year-old brother, William, over the holidays.

“There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa,” Nicholl said in an interview posted on Saturday, January 9. “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.”

While the siblings were not in a good place after the Sussexes announced their decision to step away from their royal life last January, Nicholl said the relationship was looking up.

“Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at this stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms,” she revealed to ET. “When William went to the Sandringham Summit [where the queen, Prince Charles and William discussed Harry and Meghan’s exit], he was so angry with his brother. He couldn’t even face going to that lunch with the queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation.”

On Wednesday, January 6, Us Weekly exclusively reported that the two had a “very real, very ugly” falling out in 2020.

“They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair,” the insider said.

Harry and Markle have been living in California, where they relocated with 20-month-old son Archie, since stepping down. An insider told Us that they are doing well and are focusing on renovating their Montecito home while they recover from a July 2020 miscarriage. The pair launched a nonprofit venture called Archewell in October.