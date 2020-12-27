Busy bees! Despite the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children have still enjoyed a fun-filled year.

The duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children — Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5 —have been doing virtual learning from home since their school, Thomas’s Battersea, shut down in March. While Kate, also 38, was “always against” this, she didn’t “have any choice,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

“Being educated from home is a shock to the system for [the kids],” the insider added at the time. “To begin with, they were easily distracted and wanted to play together instead of sitting at a computer, but Kate’s now got them into a routine. … [She] is mainly in charge of the home schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too.”

The future king, who also shares son Prince Louis, 2, with his wife, “teaches them lessons and organizes games.”

That same month, the couple went on to tell BBC that they felt “mean” for schooling their little ones through their spring break. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day,” Kate said of their schedule. “They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

The duchess said that all three of their children are “aware” of the COVID-19 spread, explaining, “Although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

In June, her husband joked about the “challenges” of lockdown with George, Charlotte and Louis. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the math questions at home,” he said in the Football, Prince William and Mental Health documentary at the time.

