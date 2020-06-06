Doing their part. Prince William and Duchess Kate shared a new family photo featuring their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte volunteering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account posted a picture on Saturday, June 6, of William, 37, walking beside George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, while they visited the Sandringham Estate in April. The Duke of Cambridge — who also shares Prince Louis, 2, with Kate — held an umbrella over his children while they went to pack and deliver food to quarantined locals.

Queen Elizabeth II shared the new photo on her own Instagram account on Saturday along with a special message as National Volunteering Week closed out in the U.K.

“As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good,” she wrote. “I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognizing the vital role of the volunteer. I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others.”

The Kensington Royal Instagram account posted photos of Charlotte in May ahead of her birthday as she and the royal family packed and delivered food packages to those in need.

William revealed on Friday, June 5, that he has secretly been volunteering at Shout85258 — a support line that helps with issues including self-harm, bullying, relationship challenges, abuse and suicidal thoughts. The duke, Kate, 38, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle founded the service in November 2019.

William and Kate praised the U.K. for a successful National Volunteering Week in a video chat with the organizations Conscious Youth and Machynlleth Community Corona Response earlier this week.

“It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area,” William said.

Kate added, “One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”

Last month, the royal couple appeared on every radio station in the U.K. to bring awareness to mental health issues and reminded listeners that “we are all connected and you’re not alone.”