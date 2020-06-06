Always a royal role model. Prince William has secretly been volunteering for a crisis text line amid the coronavirus pandemic. His good deed was revealed on Friday, June 5.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, has been working with Shout85258, which is a support line that helps with a variety of urgent issues including self-harm, bullying, relationship challenges, abuse and suicidal thoughts. Volunteers are trained to support anyone who calls in at any time.

The service was launched by Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in November 2019. At the time, the future king noted that he had plans to volunteer.

Prince William joins more than 2,000 volunteers at the crisis text line. His involvement was confirmed on the Kensington Palace Instagram account on Friday. “Thank you for your support,” the official Instagram account for Shout85258 posted in the comments section.

Prince William and Kate, 38, haven’t slowed down during the quarantine. They also spoke to volunteers from two organizations — Conscious Youth and Machynlleth Community Corona Response — earlier this week via video chat.

“It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area,” Prince William said during the call.

Kate chimed in: “One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”

Last month, Kate revealed that the pandemic hasn’t been easy to explain to their children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now,” she said on ITV’s This Morning on May 7. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult.”

Like so many others, their children are being homeschooled amid the current climate.