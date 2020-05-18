A royal check-in. Prince William and Duchess Kate took to the radio on Monday, May 18, to remind the people of the U.K. that they are not alone.

“We’re all connected,” the 37-year-old prince began in the recording. “And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let’s join together across the U.K. and reach out to someone.”

Kate, 38, then stepped in.

“If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it,” the duchess said. “Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.”

The couple concluded, “Because we’re all connected and you’re not alone.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by several other British stars, including singer Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and soccer player Harry Kane, for the one-minute broadcast. The message, which aired on nearly every radio station in the U.K., served as the kickoff for Mental Health Awareness Week.

One minute. Across every single radio station in the UK. To kick off #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, this year’s #MentalHealthMinute is an important reminder that wherever or whoever you are, you are not alone. For more, visit: https://t.co/IBZrgl7iUE pic.twitter.com/OyNnJHRZs3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2020

William and Kate have been open about their own mental health struggles over the years. Along with Prince Harry, the twosome created a campaign, Heads Together, to try to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in the U.K. The initiative, which was launched in 2016, was created through the Royal Foundation and works with several charities. Heads Together launched a text message hotline to support people in crisis in 2019.

“As we feel the effects of Covid-19 on the nation’s mental health, we will need to support one another more than ever,” Jason Knauf, the chief executive of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation, said in a statement on Monday. “We will all need to feel more confident in reaching out for support if we need it and checking in on our loved ones. By bringing together the power of radio and social media, we’re delighted to help people connect to one another, and to access reliable, trusted information and resources from our charity partners.”

Harry and wife Meghan Markle stopped working with Will and Kate on the Royal Foundation in June 2019. Less than a year later, the twosome decided to step back from their royal duties altogether.

While Harry and William were seemingly estranged as a result, the two brothers put on a united front earlier this month when the Duke of Cambridge penned a heartfelt note on behalf of himself and his younger brother to thank the volunteers of their late mother Princess Diana‘s charity, the Diana Award.

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” he wrote to the foundation on Thursday, May 14. “Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever.”

