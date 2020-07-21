Something to celebrate! Duchess Kate snapped new shots of her and Prince William’s 7-year-old son, Prince George, for his Wednesday, July 22, birthday.

“Sharing a [photo] by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow,” the official account for the Duke and Duchess tweeted on Tuesday, July 20, showing George wearing an olive green polo shirt and showing off a big smile. In a second pic, he wears a camo t-shirt, again with a big grin on his face.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, welcomed their eldest son in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Kate reflected on her first birth in February, gushing over how “amazing” it felt to hold George in a “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast episode. “It is extraordinary, as I’ve said,” the duchess said at the time. “How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary, actually. … And he was very sweet. And I was also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy.”

She and the prince practiced using a car seat with a doll before their baby boy’s public debut, Kate went on to say. “We were like, ‘What do we do [with the baby] in a swaddle? How’s this supposed to work?’” she explained. “We’d even tried to practice with … a little doll at home, but you know, it just never works out the way you planned it, so it was quite hard to do that on the world’s stage. But no, [William] did a very good job.”

When George turned 6 in July 2019, the royals celebrated their son with a magic show and with the help of caterers.

“Kate’s asked them to make pizza, pasta and sliders,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They wanted cupcakes, an ice cream machine and candy. She generally ensures that her kids stick to a healthy diet, but birthdays are different.”

The little one asked for gifts related to his love of “nature and building things,” the insider added. “[He] asked for a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have.”