Cuteness overload! Prince George stole the show in a new portrait featuring Queen Elizabeth II and her royal heirs, including Prince William and Prince Charles.

Buckingham Palace released the photo on Friday, January 3, in celebration of the new year. “To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George,” the royal family’s official Twitter account posted. “The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.”

The picture, which was shot during the queen’s annual Christmas luncheon on December 18, shows the monarch, 93, Charles, 71, William, 37, and George, 6, beaming as the young prince’s grandfather places his hand on his shoulder. The family members wear suits and dresses, with the exception of George — who is dressed in a white button-down shirt and festive plaid pants.

This marks the second time in history that the palace shared a portrait of the foursome together. The queen previously rang in her 90th birthday in 2016 by releasing a photo of herself posing with Charles, William and George. The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess Kate’s eldest child adorably held his father’s hand and stood on a stack of books in the photo.

George is third in line to the throne, with Charles set to ascend next followed by William. The queen became the longest reigning monarch in October 2016. She assumed the crown in February 1952.

On the same day the new portrait was taken, George shined while making Christmas pudding with his great-grandmother, grandfather and father. Kensington Palace released shots from the cute moment on December 21.

Elsewhere, George and his 4-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, attended the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The siblings won over royal watchers as they held hands with their parents. The queen, Charles and Duchess Camilla were also in attendance.

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their 7-month-old son, Archie, opted to spend the holiday in Canada with her mother, Doria Ragland, while Kate, 37, and William’s 20-month-old son, Prince Louis, skipped the outing.