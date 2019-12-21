



Prince George stole the show as he made a Christmas pudding with his father, Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II in photos released by Kensington Palace on Saturday, December 21.

In the photos taken in front of a festive tree in Buckingham Palace’s Music Room, the 6-year-old is seen using a wooden spoon to stir a bowl filled with the dessert ingredients as his great-grandmother, dad and grandfather look on, smiling.

A second photo shows Prince Charles offering his grandson ingredients to add to his pudding, and in a third pic, the queen and her royal heirs pose with veterans and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

The queen and future kings posed together in the rare photo opportunity for the launch of the legion’s Together at Christmas campaign.

“The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres,” Kensington Palace captioned the trio of pics on Instagram.

“The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans,” the caption continued. “The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth — also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.”

Prince George’s culinary adventure came days after his parents, William and Duchess Kate, showed off their own baking skills in A Berry Royal Christmas special with Mary Berry on Monday, December 16.

When the Great British Bake Off judge, 84, asked the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, if she cooks with her kids — George, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 19-month-old Prince Louis — Kate replied, “Yes, I really enjoy it.”

The royal added that she sees spending time together in the kitchen as a way for her children to be “creative” and “as independent as possible.”

William proved he is no slouch either, going head-to-head in a cake decorating contest with his wife during the program. Kate told Berry that William, 37, does have some cooking skills and is “very good at breakfast.”

“In our university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals,” she continued with a laugh. “I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary!”

The duchess added that William, who met Kate when they both attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, used to make “Bolognese sauce and things like that.”