



Cooking for a (future) queen! On the Monday, December 16, A Berry Royal Christmas special, Duchess Kate revealed that her husband, Prince William, has been known to roll up his sleeves and cook a meal for his wife every now and again.

During a portion of the show that saw the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, and Mary Berry going head-to-head with Prince William, also 37, and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain in a roulade-making competition, the 84-year-old got the skinny on the future king’s cooking skills.

“He sometimes does, actually,” Kate revealed when Berry asked if her husband ever cooks for her at home. “He’s very good at breakfast.”

In fact, the royal went on to explain that William’s penchant for cooking played an important role in the early days of their relationship. “In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals,” she added with a laugh. “I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary!”

According to the duchess, her now-husband loved to whip up “Bolognese sauce and things like that” when the two began their romance at the University of St. Andrews nearly two decades ago.

These days, in addition to cooking the occasional meal for his wife, William relishes spending time in the kitchen with his and Kate’s three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 19-month-old Prince Louis.

When the second-in-line to the British throne was asked if he’d be cooking with the little ones for Christmas, the royal dad replied: “We are talking about doing mince pies this year. I love mince pies. If the children want to cook mince pies then I’m happy to do that.” As Kate previously revealed, the little ones also love their veggies.

Towards the end of the heated roulade-making contest, Kate revealed a sweet royal family holiday tradition that she loves. “William’s family tradition is to open Christmas presents on Christmas Eve,” she told Berry, “which is really lovely.”

As for the winner of the pastry competition? Berry, who is more than qualified to judge, called a draw. As she told the royal couple with a smile: “I’m not quarreling with either of you!”