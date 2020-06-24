Giving his best effort! Prince William couldn’t be happier to be spending extra time with his children during quarantine — but helping them with schoolwork isn’t exactly his favorite task.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, opened up about the struggles of homeschooling Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic while video chatting with other parents as part of the new BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health.

“Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” William joked. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the maths questions at home.”

When English soccer star Joe Hart teased that his 5-year-old son knew more than he did, the prince playfully replied, “The challenges of lockdown!”

William and his wife, Duchess Kate, have been passionate about supporting better mental health treatment in the U.K. and have become vocal advocates for empowering people of all ages and genders to learn how to talk about their mental health in a more honest way. The prince’s documentary, which aired in its entirety on the BBC in May, showcases some of the tough conversations he had with professional male athletes about the stigma of vulnerability in their field. Discussing his own mental health journey, William opened up about how becoming a parent changed his outlook.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” the duke said while talking to retired soccer player Marvin Sordell. “I’ve definitely found it, at times, overwhelming. … It’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”

While adjusting to life in lockdown during the COVID-19 health crisis, William and Kate, 38, have been trying to keep their family in high spirits. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duchess “went all-out” to make her husband’s birthday just as special as it would have been under normal circumstances — with a little help from 2-year-old Prince Louis.

“The first thing Louis did that morning was belt out ‘Happy Birthday’ to William,” the insider explained, adding that George and Charlotte “each painted a picture of him on the front of their Father’s Day cards, which made him chuckle.”