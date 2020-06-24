Where Prince William and Prince Harry’s Relationship Stands Today

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been rocky for years, but the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s exit from the British royal family was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced in January that they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. After moving from the U.K. to Canada, they marked their final day as royals on March 31. That same week, they relocated to the former actress’ native Los Angeles with their son, Archie, now 13 months.

“It breaks William’s heart,” the source tells Us of the couple’s move, noting that the brothers “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”

Earlier this month, another insider told Us that the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and Harry have been in touch as of late, adding, “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”

