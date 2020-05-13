Like the good old days! Prince William and Prince Harry are back on good terms after their falling-out, according to a royal expert.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 12. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

The princes’ 71-year-old father announced on March 25 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after “displaying mild symptoms.” Royal correspondent Omid Scobie told Harper’s Bazaar at the time that both William, 37, and Harry, 35, spoke with the Prince of Wales by phone as they were “concerned to hear about” his diagnosis. Charles completed his isolation period the following week and made a full recovery.

Nicholl also revealed on Tuesday that any possible tension between William and Harry’s wives, Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle, respectively, has eased over time. She said the family had “a Zoom birthday call” when Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, turned 1 on May 6, and the Invictus Games founder also “picks up the phone regularly” to talk to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past,” the royal expert said. “The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.”

Harry confirmed in October 2019 that he and the Duke of Cambridge were “certainly on different paths at the moment,” although he assured fans in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, “I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.” However, the brothers issued a rare joint statement in January to shoot down an “offensive and potentially harmful” report that alleged William had bullied Harry and the Suits alum, 38, into stepping down from the British royal family.

After giving up their roles as senior royals, Harry and Meghan temporarily settled in Canada before moving to Los Angeles in March. They have been staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion.