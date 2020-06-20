Duchess Kate captured an adorable photo of Prince William playing with the couple’s three kids in a post in honor of the future king’s 38th birthday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace captioned a photo that showed the proud papa posing on a swing with his children. “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess.”

A second photo released through the Press Association showed the three siblings — George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 — giggling as they piled on top of their father while he lay on the grass in the garden of the family’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

William, who turns 38 on Sunday, June 21, smiled broadly in the pics.

The sweet new snaps came a day after William was spotted buying chocolate pastries for his kids during a visit to Smith’s the Bakers in King’s Lynn, a short drive from Anmer Hall and the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

The bakery reopened this week after being closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t come in here and not buy anything, so have you got any pain au chocolat at all,” he told the staff as he asked for five of the sweet treats, according to Hello magazine. “Have you got any more by any chance? My children will not talk to me if I turn up without enough.” The bakery only had four of the pastries, so the prince scooped those up along with a plain croissant, and then took out his card to pay for the purchase.

“Good, it’s still working,” he said as he swiped his card. “First time out in a while!”

William was also presented with a loaf of Norfolk crunch bread, a jar of Sandringham loose-leaf tea and a vanilla sponge cake with white icing, jam and cream. It was decorated with birthday greetings along with football boots, balls and U.K. flags.

“I was saying the other day how I’m worried about the waistline of the nation,” William joked during his visit. “I think we’ve all eaten so many cakes and chocolate.”

He also opened up about his family’s cooking sessions during his visit to the family-run bakery, saying that he’s “done a little bit of baking” and admitted that “the children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere.” He added that his wife, “Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking” too.